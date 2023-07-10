Report on Biden Describes Foul-Mouthed Tantrums

Earlier this year, President Biden was caught on a hot mic referring to a Fox News reporter as a "stupid son of a b----." According to a buzzy report out Monday at Axios, the president's own staffers are pretty familiar with that type of derision. The report asserts that Biden, contrary to his avuncular public image, has a "quick-trigger temper" that frequently leads to him berating staffers with foul language. The report (which includes "Old yeller" in its headline) has examples of Biden outbursts, including, "God d---it, how the f--k don't you know this?!" and variations on the theme. The White House has not commented.