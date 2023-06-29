California Senate Candidate Wants to 'Unlock the Economy'

"California is amazing in so many ways," Lexi Reese said, "but our economy is a hot mess." The tech executive argued that she has the background to do something about that in announcing her candidacy Thursday for the seat being vacated by US Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Reese has never run for political office before, which she said is a good thing. "More of the same is not going to get us different outcomes and we need better outcomes," Reese said, the Los Angeles Times reports. The battles fought by experienced politicians, she added, feel like "really bad reality TV fights that do nothing to help Californian or American families."