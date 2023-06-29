California Senate Candidate Wants to 'Unlock the Economy'

"California is amazing in so many ways," Lexi Reese said, "but our economy is a hot mess." The tech executive argued that she has the background to do something about that in announcing her candidacy Thursday for the seat being vacated by US Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Reese has never run for political office before, which she said is a good thing. "More of the same is not going to get us different outcomes and we need better outcomes," Reese said, the Los Angeles Times reports. The battles fought by experienced politicians, she added, feel like "really bad reality TV fights that do nothing to help Californian or American families."
Reese, 48, who has worked for companies including Google, Facebook and American Express, is up against well-known Democrats such as Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee. Early polls show Schiff and Porter well ahead of Lee, per Politico. Reese has lined up experienced strategists, including Celinda Lake, President Biden's 2020 pollster. The high cost of living, homelessness, and crime make California "increasingly unlivable," Reese said. Her experiences helping to build small businesses and nonprofits, as well as the difficulties her family faced after her father lost his job to automation, give her the perspective to turn things around, she said—to "unlock the economy and create pathways to more inclusive, shared prosperity." (Read more california stories.)