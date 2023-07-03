2 Boys, 14, Die While 'Subway Surfing' in NYC

Authorities are begging people not to try the dangerous stunt
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
2 Teens Die While 'Subway Surfing' in NYC
FILE — Commuters wait on a platform as the L subway train arrives in a station, Aug. 16, 2018, in New York.   (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

In separate tragedies a week apart, two 14-year-olds died while "subway surfing" in New York City last month. On Thursday night, police were called to a Queens subway station and found Jevon Fraser unresponsive on a train platform with wounds "indicative of falling from an elevated height," authorities say. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, NBC News reports. Exactly a week prior, authorities responded to a Brooklyn subway station to find two 14-year-old boys unresponsive on a train platform. One of them, identified as Brian Crespo, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was critically injured. The surviving boy's family tells the New York Daily News he may never walk again.

story continues below

"Subway surfing" is the term used for when someone rides atop a subway car, and authorities are pleading with people not to do it. "Subway surfing on top of a @NYCTSubway is a dangerous & reckless act. The only way to get to your destination safely is by riding INSIDE the train car. Your safety is important to us," the New York Police Department tweeted just a day before Fraser's death. "There are no waves on these trains! Save the surfing for the beach!" Others have been spotted subway surfing recently, including a 12-year-old boy who was caught doing so again even after being injured after falling from a train in April. After the latest incident, his alleged fourth time subway surfing, he was issued a Juvenile Report for Reckless Endangerment. (Read more New York stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X