2 Boys, 14, Die While 'Subway Surfing' in NYC

In separate tragedies a week apart, two 14-year-olds died while "subway surfing" in New York City last month. On Thursday night, police were called to a Queens subway station and found Jevon Fraser unresponsive on a train platform with wounds "indicative of falling from an elevated height," authorities say. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, NBC News reports. Exactly a week prior, authorities responded to a Brooklyn subway station to find two 14-year-old boys unresponsive on a train platform. One of them, identified as Brian Crespo, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was critically injured. The surviving boy's family tells the New York Daily News he may never walk again.

"Subway surfing" is the term used for when someone rides atop a subway car, and authorities are pleading with people not to do it. "Subway surfing on top of a @NYCTSubway is a dangerous & reckless act. The only way to get to your destination safely is by riding INSIDE the train car. Your safety is important to us," the New York Police Department tweeted just a day before Fraser's death. "There are no waves on these trains! Save the surfing for the beach!" Others have been spotted subway surfing recently, including a 12-year-old boy who was caught doing so again even after being injured after falling from a train in April. After the latest incident, his alleged fourth time subway surfing, he was issued a Juvenile Report for Reckless Endangerment. (Read more New York stories.)