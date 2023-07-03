Father of 5 Has Fatal Fall on Popular Hike

One of the most popular hiking destinations in the Pacific Northwest proved fatal over the weekend for a 40-year-old father of five in Oregon. The unidentified man slipped at a switchback on the Multnomah Falls trail, reports Oregon Live. "He slid down a steep hill and then fell off a cliff," says a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, per CNN. "We estimate it was a 100- to 150-foot fall." The man, from the Portland area, was hiking with his wife and children, who range from elementary school to high school age, per KPTV.