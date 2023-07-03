At 30 Weeks Pregnant, She'll Play in US Women's Open

LPGA golfer Amy Olson will play in the US Women's Open this weekend while seven months pregnant—and it's not even her first time playing in a women's golf major while pregnant. She qualified for the US Women's Open during an event in Minnesota in May at which she golfed 6-under par and earned medalist honors while six months pregnant, USA Today reports. "It's one of those memories I'll talk about forever," Olson, who turns 31 next week, tells Golfweek. She noted it's "really cool" that the tournament is being held, for the first time, at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in northern California. "The fact that there will be two of us walking down the fairway together, that's pretty awesome." It will be her last tournament before the baby arrives in September.