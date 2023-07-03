24 of the 30 Victims in Baltimore Shooting Were Teens

Half of the victims in Sunday's mass shooting at a Baltimore block party were juveniles, and more than three-quarters of them—24 in total, including one of the two people killed—were teenagers. Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in what was likely the city's largest mass shooting, the Baltimore Sun reports. Another 28 were shot and injured, three of them critically, including: 15 victims from ages 13 to 17, another eight victims ages 18 and 19, and the rest ages 20 to 32, WBAL reports. Officials say "at least" two suspects opened fire around 12:35am, but no suspects have yet been detained and police are asking anyone with information or video footage to get in touch. Police also say it's not yet clear whether the shootings were targeted or whether the gunmen were shooting indiscriminately.
Prior to the violence, neighbors had come together to grill burgers and hot dogs, have dance-offs and listen to music, and even enjoy face-painting and pony rides. At some points, more than 100 people were in attendance. As shots rang out, people screamed and fled, with two people suffering minor non-gunshot wounds related to the panic as people tripped and fell. "It was so many kids. It was chaos," says one resident. "Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don't know if their child has a bullet in them." Axios points out a disturbing fact: According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more US mass shootings this year than there have been days so far. (Read more Baltimore stories.)