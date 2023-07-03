24 of the 30 Victims in Baltimore Shooting Were Teens

Half of the victims in Sunday's mass shooting at a Baltimore block party were juveniles, and more than three-quarters of them—24 in total, including one of the two people killed—were teenagers. Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in what was likely the city's largest mass shooting, the Baltimore Sun reports. Another 28 were shot and injured, three of them critically, including: 15 victims from ages 13 to 17, another eight victims ages 18 and 19, and the rest ages 20 to 32, WBAL reports. Officials say "at least" two suspects opened fire around 12:35am, but no suspects have yet been detained and police are asking anyone with information or video footage to get in touch. Police also say it's not yet clear whether the shootings were targeted or whether the gunmen were shooting indiscriminately.