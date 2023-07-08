The stock market had a strong first half of the year, with the benchmark S&P rising 16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up an even stronger 39%. All of which translates into some hard-to-fathom profits for the richest of the rich. According to Bloomberg, the 500 people on its Billionaires Index made an average of $14 million per day in the first six months of 2023. Some, of course, did better than others, and none did better than Elon Musk. His net worth rose by nearly $100 billion through June 30, allowing him to reclaim the title of world's richest from France's Bernard Arnault, per Insider.