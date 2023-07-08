Reward for the Super Rich: $14M a Day

That's how much the billionaires on Bloomberg's richest list made in the first half of the year
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2023 7:45 AM CDT
Reward for the Super Rich: $14M a Day
Stock photo.   (Getty/Phil Ashley)

The stock market had a strong first half of the year, with the benchmark S&P rising 16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up an even stronger 39%. All of which translates into some hard-to-fathom profits for the richest of the rich. According to Bloomberg, the 500 people on its Billionaires Index made an average of $14 million per day in the first six months of 2023. Some, of course, did better than others, and none did better than Elon Musk. His net worth rose by nearly $100 billion through June 30, allowing him to reclaim the title of world's richest from France's Bernard Arnault, per Insider.

story continues below

Musk now has a total of $247 billion, well ahead of Arnault's $199 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, for his part, has seen his net worth rise by nearly $60 billion to $104 billion this year, good for ninth place on the list. On the flip side is India's Gautam Adani, whose net worth shrank by about $60 billion, the most among anyone on the list. He has about that much remaining now. All in all, the total of $852 billion gained by the billionaires is the most in a six-month span since 2020, when fortunes rebounded from the worst of the pandemic. (Read more wealth stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X