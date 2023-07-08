The stock market had a strong first half of the year, with the benchmark S&P rising 16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up an even stronger 39%. All of which translates into some hard-to-fathom profits for the richest of the rich. According to Bloomberg, the 500 people on its Billionaires Index made an average of $14 million per day in the first six months of 2023. Some, of course, did better than others, and none did better than Elon Musk. His net worth rose by nearly $100 billion through June 30, allowing him to reclaim the title of world's richest from France's Bernard Arnault, per Insider.
Musk now has a total of $247 billion, well ahead of Arnault's $199 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, for his part, has seen his net worth rise by nearly $60 billion to $104 billion this year, good for ninth place on the list. On the flip side is India's Gautam Adani, whose net worth shrank by about $60 billion, the most among anyone on the list. He has about that much remaining now. All in all, the total of $852 billion gained by the billionaires is the most in a six-month span since 2020, when fortunes rebounded from the worst of the pandemic. (Read more wealth stories.)