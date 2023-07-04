Wimbledon: Stop Hooking Up in Our 'Quiet Rooms'

Wimbledon has so-called quiet rooms at the stadium complex, intended to be used by visitors for, well, quiet things like prayer and meditation. Problem being, as the Telegraph reports, that said rooms are being used for decidedly unquiet purposes, with visitors to last year's tournament reporting people emerging with "big grins" and "sheepish" looks—presumably not from the ecstasy of prayer or meditation, given reports of "sounds of intimacy." As one spectator tells LBC, "This couple disappeared inside, locked the door, and they were gone for ages. I had time to finish two Pimm's while they were in there. The sign on the door said 'engaged.' ... When they came out they were laughing away ... and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to."