NXIVM leader Keith Raniere isn't getting out of prison anytime soon, but one of the highest-ranking members in his sex cult is now free. Per Federal Bureau of Prisons records, former Smallville actor Allison Mack was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, as first reported in the Albany Times Union , per the AP . The 40-year-old, who'd pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in the sex trafficking case, had been sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021.

Mack was arrested in 2018 along with Raniere and other NXIVM members, and at the time of her sentencing, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis had called her an "essential accomplice" and "willing and proactive ally" in manipulating women to be sex slaves for Raniere. However, Mack received a far less hefty sentence than the 120 years in prison that Raniere was hit with, with Garaufis noting to Mack, "I don't doubt that you were manipulated and also felt captive."

Mack could've received up to 17 years in prison, but her sentence was slashed due to her assisting prosecutors in the case, per the New York Times. In a 2021 letter written before her sentencing, Mack apologized to all "those who have been harmed by my actions," calling her association with and loyalty to Raniere "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life." She added: "Please know that I am dedicated to spending my life working to mend the hearts I broke and continuing to transform myself into a more loving and compassionate woman." (Read more Allison Mack stories.)