Jason Belmonte Has Changed Pro Bowling for Good

Belmonte's journey began early at his parents' bowling alley north of Sydney, with Wills describing him as a toddler who used two hands because he couldn't handle a 10-pound ball otherwise. By age 10 he was beating teens. At 39, he has 15 major titles to his name, four more than any other bowler ever. Famed coach Mark Baker explains Belmonte's advantage: He throws the ball without using his thumbs, making it "easier to impart spin, or revolutions," Wills writes. Belmonte's rev rate was around 600 per minute when he joined the tour, compared to a standard 350-400 at the time. (The full profile is a fascinating read that covers everything from the couple of two-handers who came before Belmonte to Wills' explainer of why the lanes used on the tour are almost infinitely tougher than those at your local alley.)