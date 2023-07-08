Jason Belmonte Has Changed Pro Bowling for Good

As an intriguing portrait for 'GQ' makes clear, two hands can make a huge difference
By Steve Huff,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2023 3:44 PM CDT
How an Australian Pro Bowler Completely Altered the Sport
In this 2013 photo, Australian pro bowler Jason Belmonte gives instructions during a clinic on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.   (AP Photo/Dennis Passa)

In his portrait of top-tier pro bowler Jason Belmonte for GQ, Eric Wills paints a compelling picture of one of bowling's most intriguing and groundbreaking figures. Known for his unorthodox two-handed method that made waves when he first appeared on the scene in 2008, Belmonte was dismissed as a cheat and told to go home (he's Australian). But in Wills' telling, Belmo—as his fans know him—was undeterred by the backlash. He stood his ground, and some bowlers on the PBA Tour have even begun experimenting with his distinctive style. "He's exactly like Tiger Woods," is how PBA Commissioner Tom Clark put it, and much like Woods, Belmonte's unparalleled skills have made him the target of envy.

Belmonte's journey began early at his parents' bowling alley north of Sydney, with Wills describing him as a toddler who used two hands because he couldn't handle a 10-pound ball otherwise. By age 10 he was beating teens. At 39, he has 15 major titles to his name, four more than any other bowler ever. Famed coach Mark Baker explains Belmonte's advantage: He throws the ball without using his thumbs, making it "easier to impart spin, or revolutions," Wills writes. Belmonte's rev rate was around 600 per minute when he joined the tour, compared to a standard 350-400 at the time. (The full profile is a fascinating read that covers everything from the couple of two-handers who came before Belmonte to Wills' explainer of why the lanes used on the tour are almost infinitely tougher than those at your local alley.)

