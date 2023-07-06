Celebrity / celebrity divorces Ricky Martin, Husband Are Divorcing Singer and Jwan Yosef had been wed for 6 years By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jul 6, 2023 8:47 AM CDT Copied Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Ricky Martin and his husband of six years on Thursday told People they are divorcing. "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Puerto Rican singer, 51, and 38-year-old artist Jwan Yosef said in a joint statement. The two began dating six months after connecting on Instagram in 2015 after Martin came across Yosef's art on the platform. They wed in 2017, reports Page Six. story continues below "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," the statement continued. The couple share daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019; Martin's twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, were born in 2008. (Read more celebrity divorces stories.)