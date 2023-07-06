Ricky Martin, Husband Are Divorcing

Ricky Martin and his husband of six years on Thursday told People they are divorcing. "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Puerto Rican singer, 51, and 38-year-old artist Jwan Yosef said in a joint statement. The two began dating six months after connecting on Instagram in 2015 after Martin came across Yosef's art on the platform. They wed in 2017, reports Page Six.