Twitter Threatens Meta With Lawsuit Over Threads

Twitter has welcomed Threads aboard by threatening to sue its owner, Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a letter hours after Thread's launch Wednesday accusing the more senior social media platform of "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property," Semafor reports . Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro also accuses Meta of hiring dozens of ex-Twitter employees with access to confidential company information, including "trade secrets and other intellectual property." Spiro wrote in the cease-and-desist letter that Twitter plans to enforce its intellectual property rights and called on Meta to stop using any of the confidential information.

Meta's response was posted on Threads, per the Hill. "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee—that's just not a thing," Communications Director Andy Stone wrote. Linda Yaccarino, who replaced Elon Musk as Twitter's CEO, betrayed no nervousness Thursday about the new platform, though it claimed to be signing up users rapidly. "This is your public square," Yaccarino said, per the Hill. "We're often imitated—but the Twitter community can never be duplicated." One analyst said the competition between the two is misunderstood and predicted fragmentation will be the rule. "There will be no 'next Twitter,'" said Nathan Baschez, per Semafor. "But there will be a shift toward an internet that looks more like it did before Twitter and Facebook became dominant." (Read more Meta stories.)