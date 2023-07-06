Execs Say 10M Joined Threads in First 7 Hours

Threads, the new social media app from Instagram, went live Wednesday, 15 hours earlier than scheduled, and execs say the response was massive, with 10 million people signing up in the first seven hours. In a video posted on the platform, a clearly exhausted Adam Mosseri, chief executive of Instagram, said it was "quite the first day," though much work remains to be done to keep the new users engaged, the Verge reports.

Threads is available for download in the US and more than 100 other countries, though it is not currently available in European Union countries because of concerns about privacy regulations, reports the BBC.