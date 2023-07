Britney Spears says she was slapped by a member of an NBA star's security team Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The singer had arrived at a Vegas eatery for dinner with her husband and two other people when she saw Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. In an Instagram post on the matter, Spears says she tapped him on the shoulder because she wanted to congratulate him on his success, but Wembanyama says someone (he didn't know it was Spears, at the time, USA Today reports) grabbed him from behind. Spears says a member of Wembanyama's security team then "backhanded" her in the face without turning around, knocking her glasses off her face and almost causing her to fall.