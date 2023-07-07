Freedom Caucus Member Says Group Voted to Oust MTG

Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently too establishment for the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Andy Harris, a member of the caucus, told reporters Thursday that "a vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done." When asked if Greene had been formally removed from the caucus, Politico reports that Harris said, "As far as I know, that is the way it is." But, as Axios notes, there have been conflicting reports on that and Greene has reportedly not been issued any sort of formal notification, so "uncertainty over whether [Greene] is still in the House Freedom Caucus is overshadowing the return of Congress from recess." The vote took place the morning before the two-week recess started, the Hill reports, and just two days after Greene and her fellow far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert got into it on the House floor.