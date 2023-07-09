Suspected Random Shooters Caught in NYC, Los Angeles

A gunman rode around New York City on a motor scooter randomly firing at people over a stretch of two hours on Saturday, say police. An 87-year-old man was killed and three other men were wounded in the shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, reports the New York Times . Police have a 25-year-old suspect in custody. "We don't know the motive," said Joseph Kenny, assistant chief in the NYPD's Detective Bureau, per CNN . "It seems that this is actually random." The first shooting took place around 11:10am in Brooklyn when a 21-year-old was shot in the shoulder. Less than 20 minutes later, the 87-year-old was shot in the back in Queens.

The gunman later shot a 44-year-old man in the face and a 63-year-old man in the torso in separate incidents in Queens. All three injured victims remain hospitalized. Police say the gunman also fired at a crowd outside a shop in Queens during his rampage, though nobody was hit. Police stopped the scooter about two hours after the first attack, arrested the driver, and confiscated a 9mm handgun. The suspect has not been identified.

In Los Angeles: Across the country, police dealt with an apparently random shooter of their own. One person was wounded in a series of rifle shootings between 6:20am and 7:20am Saturday in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, reports the AP. Police arrested a 25-year-old man accused of shooting at people from his vehicle, including a man in his 30s who was critically wounded while walking along a street. Three separate shootings were reported. This suspect has not been identified, either. (Read more New York City stories.)