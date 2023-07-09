Suspected Random Shooters Caught in NYC, Los Angeles

A gunman rode around New York City on a motor scooter randomly firing at people over a stretch of two hours on Saturday, say police. An 87-year-old man was killed and three other men were wounded in the shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, reports the New York Times. Police have a 25-year-old suspect in custody. "We don't know the motive," said Joseph Kenny, assistant chief in the NYPD's Detective Bureau, per CNN. "It seems that this is actually random." The first shooting took place around 11:10am in Brooklyn when a 21-year-old was shot in the shoulder. Less than 20 minutes later, the 87-year-old was shot in the back in Queens.
The gunman later shot a 44-year-old man in the face and a 63-year-old man in the torso in separate incidents in Queens. All three injured victims remain hospitalized. Police say the gunman also fired at a crowd outside a shop in Queens during his rampage, though nobody was hit. Police stopped the scooter about two hours after the first attack, arrested the driver, and confiscated a 9mm handgun. The suspect has not been identified.
In Los Angeles: Across the country, police dealt with an apparently random shooter of their own. One person was wounded in a series of rifle shootings between 6:20am and 7:20am Saturday in East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, reports the AP. Police arrested a 25-year-old man accused of shooting at people from his vehicle, including a man in his 30s who was critically wounded while walking along a street. Three separate shootings were reported. This suspect has not been identified, either. (Read more New York City stories.)