Insidious Bounces Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was brief. In its second weekend in theaters, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth—Insidious: The Red Door. The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up $32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It did better than the last installment, Insidious: The Last Key, from 2018 and is the most any PG-13 horror movie has earned in its debut in the past two years. Insidious 5 was not well reviewed, the AP reports, but modestly budgeted scary movies are often critic-proof when it comes to the box office.

The Blumhouse-produced franchise starring Wilson and Rose Byrne began in 2011 under the direction of James Wan and has generated over $570 million in global box office returns—and none of the films has cost more than $16 million to produce. Only the first received a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes; Insidious films more often garner sub 40% scores. Sony released Insidious on the weekend between Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part I. "It was a perfect release date," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "This adds more complexity to the dynamics of the marketplace." Indiana Jones 5 took second in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $121.2 million. It's earned an estimated $247.9 million globally.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: