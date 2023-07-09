Insidious Bounces Indiana Jones

Reviews again don't hurt horror series
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 9, 2023 1:50 PM CDT
Horror Film Tops Indiana Jones
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door."   (Sony Pictures via AP)

Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was brief. In its second weekend in theaters, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth—Insidious: The Red Door. The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up $32.7 million in ticket sales from 3,188 theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It did better than the last installment, Insidious: The Last Key, from 2018 and is the most any PG-13 horror movie has earned in its debut in the past two years. Insidious 5 was not well reviewed, the AP reports, but modestly budgeted scary movies are often critic-proof when it comes to the box office.

story continues below

The Blumhouse-produced franchise starring Wilson and Rose Byrne began in 2011 under the direction of James Wan and has generated over $570 million in global box office returns—and none of the films has cost more than $16 million to produce. Only the first received a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes; Insidious films more often garner sub 40% scores. Sony released Insidious on the weekend between Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part I. "It was a perfect release date," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "This adds more complexity to the dynamics of the marketplace." Indiana Jones 5 took second in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $121.2 million. It's earned an estimated $247.9 million globally.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

  1. Insidious: The Red Door, $32.7 million.
  2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $26.5 million.
  3. Sound of Freedom, $18.2 million.
  4. Elemental, $9.6 million.
  5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $8 million.
  6. Joy Ride, $5.9 million.
  7. No Hard Feelings, $5.3 million.
  8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $5 million.
  9. The Little Mermaid, $3.5 million.
  10. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, $2.8 million.
(Read more box office stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X