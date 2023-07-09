They Ran Loops on a School Track—for 24 Hours Straight

In an intriguing piece for Slate , Stephen Lurie delves into the compelling world of ultramarathons—specifically, the unusual and arguably "deranged" D3 race. That stands for "Dawn to Dusk to Dawn," and that's exactly when the race takes place: over 24 hours in which participants run loops on a 400m high school track in Sharon Hills, Pennsylvania. The D3 attracts colorful competitors, and Lurie gives vivid thumbnail sketches of a few who participated this May, including Gagz, a bearded 47-year-old seeking to qualify for the invitation-only Desert Solstice race, and Jeff, who is 75 and looking to break records for his age group.

There's also Nikki, who was set to tackle a Mexico-to-Canada run the following week, and easygoing educator/elite ultrarunner Harvey Lewis, the ultimate winner. He managed 552 laps, or 137.24 miles. By contrasting the gritty determination, physical suffering, and incredible resilience of these ultrarunners with the dangers of the sport and monotony of this particular race, Lurie captures a uniquely human spectacle, revealing the raw essence of who these competitors are. The narrative culminates with the revelation that the true winner of this race is not just the person who runs the longest distance but also those who gain self-knowledge and self-definition through the intense ordeal. (Dive into the full article at Slate.)