One of the Philadelphia Mass Shooting Victims Was Killed 2 Days Earlier

But his body wasn't found until after shooting spree left 4 others dead
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 10, 2023 2:40 AM CDT
Philadelphia Shooting Spree Started 2 Days Earlier Than Thought
FILE - This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr.   (Terrance Harden via AP, File)

Philadelphia authorities investigating a Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting, the AP reports. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said. While authorities initially believed Carriker killed Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, in a home as part of a quickly orchestrated series of shootings, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Sunday that an error prevented police from discovering Wamah's body right away.

story continues below

'"It has been determined through information received through a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office and additional evidence; that homicide victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting," Krasner's office said in a statement. Authorities said Philadelphia Police responded to a 911 call about gunshots about 2am July 2 on South 56th Street, about 90 minutes after they now believe Wamah was killed. However, police were accidentally dispatched to North 56th Street, so they didn't find Wamah's body right away. "The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel," Krasner said.

(Read more Philadelphia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X