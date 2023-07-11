It Was 100 Degrees Near the Arctic Circle Saturday

Last week saw four straight days of record high temperatures. Over the weekend, yet more heat records were being set in Canada's Northwest Territories, which are experiencing what the BBC calls an "unprecedented" heat wave. Saturday's temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius (99.3 Fahrenheit) in Fort Good Hope was "the hottest temperature recorded that far north in Canada," a meteorologist says. It was even hotter (37.9C/100.2F) in the community just south of Fort Good Hope, which was only 0.1C lower than the hottest it's ever been near or just north of the Arctic Ocean, the Washington Post reports. (That would be Verkhoyansk, at a similar latitude in Russia, where a heat record was set in 2020.)