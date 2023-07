Stop us if you've heard this before: Thursday was the hottest day on record for planet Earth, reports CNN. That now marks four straight days in which the all-time high was either tied or broken, and it makes July 3-6 the hottest four-day stretch on the books, notes Axios.

The record: The average temperature of Earth hit 63.01 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degree Celsius) on Thursday, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, which crunches data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The record fell on Monday, then again on Tuesday, stayed put on Wednesday, and fell for a third time on Thursday.