Generally speaking, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has never been one to mix politics with his food. As Matt Schimkowitz wrote for the AV Club in a 2021 profile, "the vagueness in Fieri's political beliefs has allowed fans to project whatever they want onto him." Which is part of the reason a photo of Fieri with none other than Donald Trump is causing a stir online. Coverage:

The event: The men were photographed at a mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas over the weekend, reports NBC News. Trump also was spotted with Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and Mark Wahlberg.

The men were photographed at a mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas over the weekend, reports NBC News. Trump also was spotted with Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and Mark Wahlberg. The blowback: Was Fieri talking politics with Trump? Talking food? Who knows? But as Newsweek reports, that hasn't stopped people on both sides of the Trump divide from weighing in. Trump supporter and Turning Point USA exec Benny Johnson posted a photo celebrating "Trump in Flavor Town," a reference to Fieri's catchphrase. But for every Trump supporter tweeting "My respect for flavortown and Guy Fieri has gone UP!," there seemed to be a counterpoint such as "He just ruined his reputation," per the Independent, which rounds up examples such as those. Another critic wrote, "If I wasn't comfortable being associated with someone like Donald Trump, I sure wouldn't allow myself to be photographed or recorded being chummy with him, shaking his hand, whatever. Fieri must not mind it."