Tom Holland: 'I Was Definitely Addicted to Alcohol'

Tom Holland says he gave up drinking more than six months ago—and he's never been happier. The English actor, best known for starring in three Spider-Man movies, told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast this week that he realized he had a problem after he tried to have an alcohol-free January this year after a "very, very boozy" Christmas and it was more of a struggle than he expected, the Guardian reports. "All I could think about was having a drink," he said. "It really scared me. I just was like, 'Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing.'"

"I just sort of said to myself, like, 'Why? Why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?'" Holland said. "I was definitely addicted to alcohol. I'm not shying away from that at all." He said part of the problem was that drinking and socializing are very intertwined in British culture. He said he had to step back from friends in the rugby community in particular, "because so much of it is about how much can you drink." He said he felt he had turned a corner by June 1, when he celebrated his 27th birthday sober, and was "the happiest I've ever been in my life."

"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better," he said. "Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter." He said he inspired his mother to quit drinking, and she's "loving it, and it's been amazing." Last week, Holland told the Smartless podcast that he's lucky to have girlfriend Zendaya in his life, the BBC reports. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you," he said. "You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff—and that's worth its weight in gold." Holland is taking a break from acting after being "broken" by filming psychological thriller The Crowded Room. (Read more Tom Holland stories.)