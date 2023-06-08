Tom Holland Taking Time Off From Acting

Actor says his latest project, 'The Crowded Room,' did 'break me'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2023 3:50 PM CDT
Tom Holland Says He's Taking a Break From Acting
Tom Holland attends the Apple TV limited series premiere of "The Crowded Room" at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tom Holland won't be rushing into any new acting roles. The 27-year-old star of Spider-Man: No Way Home tells Extra that he's in the midst of a year off after wrapping up a psychological thriller called The Crowded Room about to start streaming on AppleTV+. "The show did break me," he says in the interview. "There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.'" The character he portrays has mental health issues, and Holland says he had a "tough time" because he was “exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before," per CNN.

Holland, however, makes clear he has no regrets about playing such a trouble character: "I just really agreed that it was time to tell the story about mental health—mental health that is brought on by trauma." The remarks sync with a recent interview he gave Entertainment Weekly in which he said he saw something of himself in the character. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. ... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before." (This isn't the first time Holland has decided to step back a bit from the spotlight.)

