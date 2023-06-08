Tom Holland Taking Time Off From Acting

Tom Holland won't be rushing into any new acting roles. The 27-year-old star of Spider-Man: No Way Home tells Extra that he's in the midst of a year off after wrapping up a psychological thriller called The Crowded Room about to start streaming on AppleTV+. "The show did break me," he says in the interview. "There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.'" The character he portrays has mental health issues, and Holland says he had a "tough time" because he was “exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before," per CNN.

Holland, however, makes clear he has no regrets about playing such a trouble character: "I just really agreed that it was time to tell the story about mental health—mental health that is brought on by trauma." The remarks sync with a recent interview he gave Entertainment Weekly in which he said he saw something of himself in the character. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. ... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before." (This isn't the first time Holland has decided to step back a bit from the spotlight.)