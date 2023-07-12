He Texted After Missing Lunch With His Wife. He Never Texted

The body of a missing German has been found in a chest freezer in Thailand, and three Germans have been arrested in connection with the grisly crime. The BBC reports Hans-Peter Mack, 62, had been due to meet his wife for lunch on July 4. When he failed to arrive, she called him, and received a text in reply saying he would call her. A subsequent text sent at 10pm said he was still meeting with a client. But Mack's wife told local media that over the course of their five years together, he had never texted her. She was right to be alarmed: Mack's dismembered body was found Monday at a home in the southern city of Nong Prue.

The AP reports the property broker had been last seen driving his Mercedes sedan, which was found Sunday in a Nong Prue parking lot. Police say they believe a cleaning solvent was used on the car's seats, dashboard, and steering wheel and indicate the "intention to destroy evidence." They say that Mack's body was found through the use of CCTV footage, and that a cordless chainsaw, a pair of hedge clippers, and rolls of plastic were found along with his remains. A good deal of money had reportedly been taken from his bank account.

The Bangkok Post reports three Germans—a man and two women, all in their 50s—have been arrested and deny they were involved in Mack's murder. A fourth suspect, a Pakistani with Thai nationality, was also arrested. The Post reports one of the German suspects, Nicole Frevel, rented the house where Mack's remains were located. The other woman allegedly met Mack on July 4 and rode with him to a villa where police believe the other suspects were waiting, forced Mack to transfer funds, and then killed him. (Read more murder stories.)