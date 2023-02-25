There's hubris, and then there's the woman tied to the theft of Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs. Late last year, 52-year-old Jennifer McBride was sentenced to a two-year probation sentence after falsely claiming to have stumbled upon Gaga's stolen dogs tied to a pole, just days after the singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and her pups Koi and Gustav were seized in Los Angeles in February 2021. Investigators later determined that McBride was romantically involved with the father of one of the men said to have attacked Fischer.

McBride had shown up at the police station with the dogs, inquiring about the $500,000 reward Gaga was offering for her pets. Now, she wants what she thinks she's due—that money, plus more, per TMZ, which reports McBride is suing to get Gaga to pay up. What the "plus more" means: McBride actually wants $1.5 million as her payout, triple what was originally promoted, as she says the reward was misleading, per her suit. The complaint claims that Gaga "defrauded" McBride "by making a promise without intent to perform," per BuzzFeed.

The suit goes on to note that McBride is seeking compensatory damages for the "pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life" she's endured from not receiving the reward. LA County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee isn't buying any of that. She tells TMZ that McBride, who'd long known the men alleged to have carried out the attack, definitely knew the dogs were stolen before she brought them back. Hanisee also says that because she's white, McBride and the others involved in the crime thought police wouldn't suspect her of being involved in anything nefarious. (Read more Lady Gaga stories.)