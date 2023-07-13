Secret Service: We Can't Solve the Cocaine Mystery

Whoever brought cocaine to the White House appears to be off the hook. The Secret Service said Thursday it has closed its investigation into the unusual case without discovering any answers, reports USA Today. A small plastic baggie of cocaine was found in a West Wing lobby on July 2, but no fingerprints or DNA turned up, the agency said, per the AP. Complicating the investigation is that the lobby is used not only by White House staffers but by tour groups, whose participants leave their phones and other belongings at the site.