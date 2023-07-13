Politics / Ron DeSantis 2024 For DeSantis, Trouble With the Murdoch Clan One report suggests Rupert Murdoch wants Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enter the race By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 13, 2023 10:45 AM CDT Copied Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, walk in the Fourth of July parade on July 4 in Merrimack, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File) View 1 more image A number of stories are out assessing the 2024 race in regard to Ron DeSantis, and the headlines won't give his supporters much to cheer about. A look at coverage: Murdoch: The New York Times reports that Rupert Murdoch appears to have lost his faith that the Florida governor is the man to back. Generally speaking, coverage has grown more critical of DeSantis in the Murdoch media universe, and the Times reports that Murdoch has privately told people he'd prefer Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enter the race. Murdoch, II: Rolling Stone amplifies the point, reporting that Rupert, son Lachlan, and top execs at Fox News are frustrated with DeSantis' campaign and its ability to gain ground on Donald Trump in the polls. "They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away," reads a damning quote from an anonymous source at Fox. Rupert, in particular, is said to be fed up with "DeSantis' nonstop cultural-grievance strategy." story continues below Ouch: Axios joins the negative coverage, pointing out that "polls suggest the more voters know about the Florida governor, the less they like him." The outlet notes that DeSantis (and other top GOP candidates, except Trump) will be in Iowa for a series of high-profile conservative events over the next few days. Increasingly, the state's Jan. 15 caucuses are becoming crucial to DeSantis' 2024 chances. More on Iowa: Politico has an in-depth look at DeSantis' Iowa strategy, which includes an aggressive ground game and no shortage of speaking appearances. It appears that his "best chance" of turning around the campaign at this point is to win over the state's evangelical voters, according to the story. On Friday, he addresses an influential Christian group called The Family Leader. Trump's recent attacks on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could help DeSantis' prospects in the state. A beneficiary: As DeSantis' overall fortunes flag, a separate Politico story reports that top GOP donors who once saw him as the best bet are starting to take a close look at South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. That includes cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, who recently flew to South Carolina for a meeting. "A lot of donors that I've met are all curious and want to meet Tim and see what he's about," mogul and GOP donor Andy Sabin tells the outlet. "He's the one guy running who's got some personality and charisma. His delivery is terrific." (Read more Ron DeSantis 2024 stories.) View 1 more image