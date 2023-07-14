WHO Declares Aspartame a Possible Carcinogen

As expected, the World Health Organization on Thursday declared aspartame, one of the world's most most widely used artificial sweeteners, a possible carcinogen. But, in a possibly confusing addendum, it also kept the current intake guidelines the same. As the Guardian explains, two different WHO panels have been reviewing aspartame. It was the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which investigates whether evidence exists that a substance is possibly dangerous, that declared the sweetener possibly carcinogenic, which means there is limited evidence it may cause cancer. Meanwhile, the joint committee on Food Additives (JECFA) that is run by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization, which investigates how much of a particular substance would be risky, did its own review and found no convincing evidence the currently acceptable intake levels cause harm—hence, the guidelines did not change.