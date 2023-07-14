Tucker Carlson Plans Company of His Own

As other people who lost their jobs have done, Tucker Carlson is planning to start his own company with his college roommate. The operation would use Twitter and be built around longer versions of the free videos Carlson already posts, the Wall Street Journal reports. Twitter and other sites would still make short versions of his content available free, but only subscribers could watch the full-length versions. But first, the former Fox News host and his partner, Neil Patel, want to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to bankroll the project. Patel was an adviser to Dick Cheney during his presidency.

Patel and Carlson, who went to Trinity College in Connecticut together, have gone into business before. They founded the Daily Caller, which Patel still runs, in 2010. Carlson's people have been meeting with Twitter's people about the idea, per the Journal. Linda Yaccarino, the platform's new CEO, wants more creators on Twitter; the company started a program to share ad revenue with creators on Thursday. The Carlson-Patel company would also have its own website and app, eventually including content from other hosts as well.

Big network names who go digital often are playing to smaller audiences, the Journal notes. Carlson's first episode of Tucker on Twitter drew more than 70 million views on the first day, per the Hill. He's posted nine shows so far, the most recent an interview with Andrew Tate, who faces charges including rape and human trafficking in Romania. Since Carlson's launch, Mark Zuckerberg's Threads has gone into business to compete with Twitter. On Friday, Carlson's guest was former Vice President Mike Pence, who, when pressed, said the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was indeed a riot, per the Hill. On his Fox News show, Carlson described the charge on the Capitol as "mostly peaceful chaos." (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)