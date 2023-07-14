S&P Slips, but Ends Up With Another Winning Week

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rallied 7.6% after it said profit growth during the spring was better than projected. It also raised the bottom end of its forecast for earnings for the full year. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.4% after it said its profit during the spring grew by more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of the troubled First Republic Bank. Like its rival and the broader market, Wells Fargo began the morning with a gain before drifting lower later in the day. It fell 0.3% despite reporting stronger profit for the second quarter than expected.

Helping to drag down Wall Street was State Street, which fell 11.4% after reporting slightly weaker revenue than expected for the latest quarter, though its profit topped forecasts. The earnings reporting season is just getting underway, and Wall Street's expectations are low. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If they're right, it would also mark a third straight quarter where profits sank.