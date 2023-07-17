Boebert's Challenger Pulls In 3 Times as Much Cash

The Democrat who nearly unseated Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert last year is outraising the Republican by 3-1 as he seeks a rematch. Adam Frisch collected $2.6 million in the April-June quarter, the Colorado Sun reports, while the incumbent raised $818,000. Their 2022 race was so close that the margin triggered a recount, which found Boebert won 546 more votes—making it the closest House election in the nation. Frisch, a former Aspen city council member, launched his 2024 campaign in February, per the Hill. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission showed Frisch with a better first quarter of this year as well, pulling in $1.7 million to Boebert's roughly $764,000.