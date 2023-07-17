Boebert's Challenger Pulls In 3 Times as Much Cash

Democrat Adam Frisch seeks a rematch after close 2022 race
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 17, 2023 5:30 PM CDT
Adam Frisch, left, and US Rep. Lauren Boebert could face each other again in 2024.   (AP Photo, File)

The Democrat who nearly unseated Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert last year is outraising the Republican by 3-1 as he seeks a rematch. Adam Frisch collected $2.6 million in the April-June quarter, the Colorado Sun reports, while the incumbent raised $818,000. Their 2022 race was so close that the margin triggered a recount, which found Boebert won 546 more votes—making it the closest House election in the nation. Frisch, a former Aspen city council member, launched his 2024 campaign in February, per the Hill. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission showed Frisch with a better first quarter of this year as well, pulling in $1.7 million to Boebert's roughly $764,000.

Frisch reported having almost $2.5 million in the bank at the end of June, a solid million more than his potential opponent. "Lauren Boebert is panicking" about the fundraising gap, Frisch's campaign gloated in an email. One-third of his donations were from out of state, compared with 26% of Boebert's. "Aspen Adam will learn he and his out-of-state Democrat cronies can't buy this seat, no matter how hard they try," a Boebert campaign email said. She outspent him last time, $7.4 million to $6.3 million. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)

