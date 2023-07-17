Boebert's Challenger Pulls In 3 Times as Much Cash

The Democrat who nearly unseated Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert last year is outraising the Republican by 3-1 as he seeks a rematch. Adam Frisch collected $2.6 million in the April-June quarter, the Colorado Sun reports, while the incumbent raised $818,000. Their 2022 race was so close that the margin triggered a recount, which found Boebert won 546 more votes—making it the closest House election in the nation. Frisch, a former Aspen city council member, launched his 2024 campaign in February, per the Hill. Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission showed Frisch with a better first quarter of this year as well, pulling in $1.7 million to Boebert's roughly $764,000.
Frisch reported having almost $2.5 million in the bank at the end of June, a solid million more than his potential opponent. "Lauren Boebert is panicking" about the fundraising gap, Frisch's campaign gloated in an email. One-third of his donations were from out of state, compared with 26% of Boebert's. "Aspen Adam will learn he and his out-of-state Democrat cronies can't buy this seat, no matter how hard they try," a Boebert campaign email said. She outspent him last time, $7.4 million to $6.3 million. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)