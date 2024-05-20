Trump Lawyers Call Their First Witnesses

The prosecution rested its case against Donald Trump on Monday after four days of testimony from Michael Cohen, and the defense began calling its witnesses. Earlier Monday, Cohen admitted that he had stolen money from the Trump Organization.

After Trump attorney Todd Blanche finished his cross-examination of Trump's former lawyer, prosecutors questioned him again, with Susan Hoffinger pushing back at the defense strategy of trying to undermine his credibility, the AP reports. "I know you might feel like you're on trial here after cross-examination, but are you actually on trial here?" she asked. "No ma'am," Cohen replied.

NBC News reports that in response to questions from prosecutors, Cohen said his life was "turned upside down" after he spoke out against Trump. He said that he has faced attacks and that it has been very "painful" for him and his family.