Biden, Trump Score Wins in Kentucky, Oregon

DA Fani Willis wins Georgia primary
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2024 6:28 PM CDT
Updated May 21, 2024 10:22 PM CDT
Biden, Trump Score Wins in Kentucky
Voters depart an election center, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Kennesaw, Georgia.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Voters in two more states went to the polls for presidential primaries Tuesday, long after President Biden and Donald Trump clinched their nominations. The AP called Kentucky and Oregon for Biden and Trump soon after polls closed in each state. According to DecisionDeskHQ, with around 98% of results in, Biden has just 71.2% of the vote in Kentucky's Democratic primary, with "Uncommitted" at 17.9%. Trump was at 84.9% in early results from the state, with Nikki Haley at 6.4%. In early results from Oregon, Biden was at 92.8% (Marianne Williamson was at 7.2%). Trump ran uncontested in the state.

  • Primary elections for House seats and other contests are also being held in Georgia and Idaho, the AP reports.
  • CNN projects that In Georgia, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, the prosecutor in Trump's 2020 election interference case, defeated Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary. Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, is projected to win his election for Fulton County Superior Court, per CNN.

  • In California's 20th Congressional District, two Republicans are competing to replace GOP. Rep. Kevin McCarthy until the end of his current term, the New York Times reports. State lawmaker Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will also compete for a full term in the November election.
  • In Portland, Oregon, progressive DA Mike Schmidt is being challenged by one of his own deputies, Politico reports. Multnomah County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Vasquez has pledged to be tougher on crime.
  • The AP reports that after Tuesday's votes, both parties still have presidential primaries ahead in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. Democrats will also vote in Idaho, DC, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands
(More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X