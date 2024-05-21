Biden, Trump Score Wins in Kentucky, Oregon

Voters in two more states went to the polls for presidential primaries Tuesday, long after President Biden and Donald Trump clinched their nominations. The AP called Kentucky and Oregon for Biden and Trump soon after polls closed in each state. According to DecisionDeskHQ, with around 98% of results in, Biden has just 71.2% of the vote in Kentucky's Democratic primary, with "Uncommitted" at 17.9%. Trump was at 84.9% in early results from the state, with Nikki Haley at 6.4%. In early results from Oregon, Biden was at 92.8% (Marianne Williamson was at 7.2%). Trump ran uncontested in the state.

Primary elections for House seats and other contests are also being held in Georgia and Idaho, the AP reports.

CNN projects that In Georgia, Fulton County DA Fani Willis, the prosecutor in Trump's 2020 election interference case, defeated Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic primary. Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, is projected to win his election for Fulton County Superior Court, per CNN.