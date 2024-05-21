Trump Walks Back Remarks on Birth Control Restrictions

In an interview released Tuesday, Donald Trump suggested he would be open to allowing states to restrict access to contraception—but he later denied saying anything of the kind.

Video of the interview that had been posted online was later taken down. A Trump campaign official told the AP that Trump plans to make an announcement on medication abortion, not contraception. Video shows, however, that Trump was asked about birth control methods, not specifically about the abortion pill mifepristone the Post reports. Politico reports that in interviews with Time last month, Trump said he would disclose his policy on the abortion pill in "a week or two."

The Biden posted a clip from the interview on X and accused Trump of supporting "bans on contraception, including the morning after pill." In a post on Truth Social: Trump said, "I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives." He said reports suggesting otherwise were a "Democrat fabricated lie," adding, "I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!" (More Donald Trump stories.)