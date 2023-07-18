After 'Lemons' Reference, Sofia Vergara Announces Split

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. In a statement provided to Page Six , they called it a "difficult decision" made by "two people that love and care for one another very much." They asked for "privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Page Six says the Modern Family star is currently in Italy with friends to mark her 51st birthday.

Its sources say the couple have simply "been growing apart for a while now," and fans have apparently been noticing. Page Six reports recent Instagram posts sparked worried comments from fans: Manganiello's birthday wish to his wife was a decidedly simple "Happy Birthday Sofía" in Spanish alongside a blurry photo of Vergara with the True Blood actor; she posted from Italy that "when life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them." The Los Angeles Times reports Vergara and Manganiello, 46, met at a White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014 and began dating soon after; they married in November 2015. (Read more celebrity divorces stories.)