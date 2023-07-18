In Houston Suburb, a 'Very, Very Evil, Evil Thing'

An 18-year-old woman was sexually abused over the course of a month while held against her will in a Texas neighborhood before escaping her restraints and running for help, according to police. A resident of the Houston suburb of Humble tells KHOU that a "shaking" barefoot woman showed up at her door asking for assistance Sunday evening. Another resident who did not open his door told KTRK that the woman appeared after 10:30pm and was pointing toward a nearby home. Officers who responded to a report of "a female in distress" spoke to the woman, who detailed what Const. Mark Herman described as "a very, very evil, evil thing," per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram .

Officers have since arrested 31-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Upon meeting the woman, Reyes convinced her to visit his home, but did not allow her to leave, police said. He "was able to gain her confidence ... and got her to go back willingly," Herman said at a Monday press conference, per KHOU. Once at the home, where Macias was present, the woman was accosted, chained to a bed, and raped several times, police said. Macias gave birth to a baby fathered by Reyes about two weeks later, per KTRK. When the couple left the house on Sunday, the victim "knew that was her time," Herman said, per CBS News.

"She did everything in all her fibers to get out of her restraints, get out the door," then ran to a nearby house. "She was in disarray, confused, as anyone would be, and wanted help," Herman said. The woman, said to be from the Houston area, was taken to a hospital, but her current condition is unknown. Herman said she had marks on her arms and legs that were consistent with restraints. Reyes and Macias were "immediately arrested" upon returning to the home pointed out to investigators, Herman said. Authorities are continuing to investigate. "We do anticipate filing more charges," Herman said. (Read more kidnapping stories.)