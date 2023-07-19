Gigi Hadid Detained Over Weed

Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week at the beginning of what E! Online describes as a "girls trip." After arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport via private plane on July 10, Customs & Border Control detained the 28-year-old model and her friend and arrested them over what officials described as "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" found in their luggage. They both ended up pleading guilty to pleaded guilty to charges of importing marijuana and utensils used for its consumption, USA Today reports. They were each fined $1,000 in the local currency and no conviction was recorded.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep says. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." Indeed, Glamour notes that Hadid appeared "completely unbothered in vacation pics posted after news of her arrest breaks," and the model herself posted an Instagram photo from her vacation captioned, "All's well that ends well," an apparent reference to news of her legal troubles breaking. Glamour also takes the opportunity to note, "Oh, and if you don't think people need to sit in a jail cell for the simple act of carrying la ganja, you can donate to a bail fund here." (Read more Gigi Hadid stories.)