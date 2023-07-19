World Cup to Go On After Gunman's Attack in New Zealand

A gunman killed two people at a construction site in New Zealand's largest city on Thursday, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament, authorities said. Six people were injured, including police officers, per the BBC . The attack, which took place near the hotel in Auckland where Team Norway has been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said that after consultation with FIFA officials, the decision was made that the tournament would go ahead as planned, the AP reports. "I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat," Hipkins said. "This appears to be the action of one individual."

Acting Police Superintendent Sunny Patel said the man began shooting at the site on lower Queen Street around 7:20am. Police swarmed the area and closed off streets. The man moved through the building, firing at people there, Patel said. "Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him," Patel said in a statement. More shooting followed, and he said the gunman was found dead a short time later. It wasn't immediately clear if police had shot the gunman or he had killed himself.

Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and didn't pose a national security risk. Hipkins praised the responding officers "who ran into the gunfire" to save others, per the BBC. The opening World Cup match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway. Team Norway captain Maren Mjelde said people woke up quickly when a helicopter began hovering outside the hotel window. "We felt safe the whole time," she said in a statement. "FIFA has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight."