Justice Department Sues Texas Over Barriers in Rio Grande

The Justice Department followed through on its threat to sue Texas on Monday, seeking to force the state to take out the floating barriers it has placed in the middle of the Rio Grande to deter border crossings. The obstacles are a danger to migrants and Border Patrol agents, the federal government says. The lawsuit, which was filed in the federal district court in Austin, says that US law prohibits installing structures in navigable waterways without the federal government's permission, CBS News reports. It asks the court to compel Texas to remove the buoys and and not add any in the future.