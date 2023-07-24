RFK Jr.: Media Hits Me Worse Than Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says media bias, and not his own controversial theories , is what's dogging his presidential campaign. "I've been really, you know, slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream, by the corporate media," Kennedy told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, per the Hill . The nephew of former President Kennedy and the son of Robert Kennedy is challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination, though Politico notes that polling suggests he is more popular with Republicans than Democrats.

"My unfavorability ratings should be off the charts if people believe—I mean, listen, if I believe the stuff that's written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream sites, I would not have any—I would definitely not vote for me and I would not—I would think I was a very despicable person," he said. Kennedy most recently drew controversy when he spoke at a fundraising dinner about a theory that COVID was engineered to spare Jewish people and Chinese people and to target white and Black people instead. Members of his own famous family were among those accusing him of antisemitism and racism as a result.

He's "trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy, theories and conflict for personal gain and fame," said JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg in the latest such criticism, per NBC News. "I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment." The candidate, though, pointed to a Harris/Harvard poll showing that he had the highest favorability rating of any 2024 candidate. "So, somehow, the American people are hearing what I'm saying," he told Fox. "I don't know whether it's through the podcasts or through social media." (Read more Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)