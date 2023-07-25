DeSantis Is Ditching More Campaign Staffers

Ron DeSantis' campaign has let more staffers go, its size now reduced by more than a third since its launch two months ago. Politico reports that the latest cuts bring the total number of staffers canned to 38, including cuts announced earlier this month. Aides say cuts were made across all departments in the campaign, which started out with around 90 employees. "We were just bloated. We had too many people, that's absolutely fair to say," an adviser tells NBC News. The campaign is planning a reboot after a rocky start, and the team stressed that it would take a "leaner, meaner" approach at a donors' retreat in Utah over the weekend, CNN reports.