States With Highest, Lowest Resignation Rates

Delaware is highest, Massachusetts lowest
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 30, 2023 10:30 AM CDT
States With the Highest Resignation Rates
Some economists think the pandemic-related phenomenon dubbed the "great resignation" is over. But in some places, people continue to leave their jobs at relative high rates. WalletHub crunched stats and found that Delaware has the highest resignation rate among the states, while Massachusetts had the lowest. The numbers might factor into how much leverage workers have when negotiating their pay. The top and bottom 10, based on a combination of the resignation rate over the last month and the last year:

Highest resignation rates

  1. Delaware, 4.1% over last month, 3.48% over last 12 months
  2. Alaska, 3.7%, 4.08%
  3. Montana, 3.8%, 3.68%
  4. Vermont, 4.4%, 2.57%
  5. Wyoming, 3.6%, 3.61%
  6. Louisiana, 3.7%, 3.38%
  7. Alabama, 3.7%, 3.17%
  8. Mississippi, 3.5%, 3.31%
  9. West Virginia, 3.3%, 3.47%
  10. Georgia, 3.2%, 3.6%

Lowest resignation rates

  1. Hawaii, 2.3%, 2.27%
  2. Washington, DC, 2.2%, 2.1%
  3. Connecticut, 2.2%, 2.10%
  4. Washington state, 2.0%, 2.32%
  5. Illinois, 2.00%, 2.27%
  6. California, 2.0%, 2.19%
  7. Pennsylvania, 2.0%, 2.0%
  8. New York, 2.0%, 1.75%
  9. New Jersey, 1.7%, 2.10%
  10. Massachusetts, 1.6%, 1.88%
See the full ranking. (Or check out other lists.)

