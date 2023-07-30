States With Highest, Lowest Resignation Rates

Some economists think the pandemic-related phenomenon dubbed the "great resignation" is over. But in some places, people continue to leave their jobs at relative high rates. WalletHub crunched stats and found that Delaware has the highest resignation rate among the states, while Massachusetts had the lowest. The numbers might factor into how much leverage workers have when negotiating their pay. The top and bottom 10, based on a combination of the resignation rate over the last month and the last year:



Highest resignation rates



Delaware, 4.1% over last month, 3.48% over last 12 months Alaska, 3.7%, 4.08% Montana, 3.8%, 3.68% Vermont, 4.4%, 2.57% Wyoming, 3.6%, 3.61% Louisiana, 3.7%, 3.38% Alabama, 3.7%, 3.17% Mississippi, 3.5%, 3.31% West Virginia, 3.3%, 3.47% Georgia, 3.2%, 3.6%