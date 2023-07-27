Lindsey Horan Scores Game-Saving Goal for US

When the United States was desperate for a spark, Lindsey Horan channeled her anger into a much-needed goal to keep the Americans unbeaten at the Women's World Cup. Horan was fuming after she was knocked over by Danielle van de Donk in the second half of Thursday's rematch of the 2019 women's final, when the United States beat the Netherlands to win their second consecutive World Cup title. She got her revenge minutes after the tackle in a sequence that included Horan cursing about van de Donk before shoving her, as well. The two trash-talked and were separated by a referee before Horan scored the game-saving goal for the United States, the AP reports.

Horan scored on a well-timed header off a corner kick from Rose Lavelle in the 62nd minute to give the Americans the goal they needed to sneak out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The United States remained unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches. "I don't think you ever want to get me mad because I don't react in a good way," Horan said. "I just want something more. I want to win more, I want to score more and I want more for my team." Horan and van de Donk were smiling after the game—van de Donk was wearing a swimming cap because of a cut to her head from a later collision—but almost anything goes in the World Cup. The two are professional teammates for French club Lyon.

Jill Rood helped the Netherlands pounce first on a strike from atop the box that went though Horan's legs in the 17th minute. They held that 1-0 lead at halftime—just the sixth time the United States had trailed at the half in 52 World Cup matches, and first time since 2011 against Sweden. the draw meant neither team earned a spot in the knockout round yet. The United States and the Netherlands are tied atop the Group E standings, but the Americans have the edge, 4-2 in goals scored so far this tournament. The United States plays Portugal in its group finale on Tuesday in Auckland. Netherlands plays Vietnam the same day in Dunedin.