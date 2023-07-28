An Eagles Founding Member Is Dead at 77

A second founding member of seminal rock band the Eagles has died. Randy Meisner, the group's original bassist and the writer and lead singer of iconic hit "Take It to the Limit," was 77, CNN reports. "The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD)," a statement posted by the band Thursday reads. "Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit.'"

Meisner played with Poco and Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band before forming the Eagles in 1971 with Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon, People reports. He left the band in 1976 because he was tired of touring, and did not perform with it again until its 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He was invited to participate in the band's 2013 world tour (he reportedly had not been invited to the 1994 reunion) but declined due to health reasons. Frey died in 2016 at age 67, and Leadon left the band in 1975. The band, which starts its farewell tour later this year, now consists of its last remaining original member, Henley; Timothy B. Schmit, Meisner's replacement; Joe Walsh, Leadon's replacement; Vince Gill, Frey's replacement; and occasionally Frey's son Deacon. (Read more Eagles stories.)