Emmy Awards Delayed Indefinitely

The Emmy Awards have been officially postponed due to the strikes that have brought Hollywood to a standstill. Vendors have been informed that with actors and writers on strike, the show will definitely not be happening on the original date of September 18, Variety reports. No new date has been announced. The TV Academy has been pushing for a November date, but Fox is looking at January 2024, which is probably a safer bet since there is no end in sight to the strikes, according to Variety. This is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the date was pushed back to November after the 9/11 attacks.
The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards, dominated by HBO shows including Succession, were announced earlier this month, around 48 hours before actors went on strike, joining writers who have been striking since May. Under union rules, SAG-AFTRA members can't make any promotional appearances while on strike, so the awards would have "played out to an empty room with no host" and Writers Guild of America members would not have written any material for hosts or presenters, the BBC reports. The TV academy says final-round voting for the Emmys will still happen in August. (Read more Emmy Awards stories.)