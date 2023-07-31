Mom Fatally Strikes Her Daughter, 6, With Boat Propeller

A day out on the lake turned unimaginably horrific in Arizona Friday when a little girl's mother accidentally hit the child with a boat propeller, killing her. Police say two families, making up a group of 12 people total, went out around 7am on a boat on Lake Pleasant in Maricopa County. About four hours later, a 911 call came in from the group, NBC News reports. Sheriff's deputies and fire department personnel responded, meeting the group at the marina, where they had brought an injured 6-year-old whose leg had been amputated by the boat's propeller. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, CNN reports. Her mother had been driving the boat, about to pull the girl's father on a wakeboard, when the tragedy took place.