After Drink Is Tossed on Cardi B, She Throws Mic

She's the latest to have something thrown at her while she was onstage
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2023 2:30 AM CDT

Cardi B is the latest artist to have something thrown at her during a performance, and the rapper fought back: After a drink was thrown at her during a show at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas Saturday, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd, toward the person, CNN reports. As she yelled at the audience member, security personnel removed the person from the show and got the mic back, USA Today reports. The incident was caught on video widely shared online, as was another video of an incident the night prior at Drai's Nightclub when the rapper threw a mic at a DJ who appeared to cut off her song early.

Fans were supportive online, decrying the recent trend of throwing things at performers on stage. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone, Ava Max was slapped onstage, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet; someone threw a bag of human ashes at Pink and a sex toy at Lil Nas X; and Drake and Harry Styles have also had objects thrown at them during performances recently. At her concert earlier this month, singer Adele said, "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?" She later added, "I dare you, dare you to throw something at me." (Read more Cardi B stories.)

