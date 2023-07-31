California Bear Decides to Cool Off

Apparently, recalcitrant teenagers sneaking out after dark aren't the only pool-hoppers. In something of an answer to "how hot is it?," it was unbearable enough for a California black bear to break into a Burbank home and have himself a dip in the pool, reports CNN. With the mercury hitting 92 on Friday, and the area under a heat advisory through Sunday, the furry guy apparently ran out of patience and decided to take matters into his own paws. That resulted in a call to the Burbank Police Department, which, while encouraging people to observe normal precautions with wild animals, nonetheless tweeted a lighthearted video of the encounter.