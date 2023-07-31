California Bear Decides to Cool Off

Burbank cops get called to respond to a bear chilling in a swimming pool
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2023 2:48 PM CDT
California Bear Decides to Cool Off
Well, this happened.   (Burbank Police Department)

Apparently, recalcitrant teenagers sneaking out after dark aren't the only pool-hoppers. In something of an answer to "how hot is it?," it was unbearable enough for a California black bear to break into a Burbank home and have himself a dip in the pool, reports CNN. With the mercury hitting 92 on Friday, and the area under a heat advisory through Sunday, the furry guy apparently ran out of patience and decided to take matters into his own paws. That resulted in a call to the Burbank Police Department, which, while encouraging people to observe normal precautions with wild animals, nonetheless tweeted a lighthearted video of the encounter.

"This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank!" said the tweet, per the New York Post. "Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off." "I don't blame him," says one of the responders in the background. The bear shortly thereafter "made his way over the wall," per CNN, and into a neighboring tree. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X