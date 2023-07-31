French Daredevil Falls to Death in Hong Kong

A French climber was killed last week, apparently in a fall from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong, according to police and local media reports. Remi Lucidi, who used the name Remi Enigma in chronicling his daredevil exploits on Instagram , was last seen knocking on the window of a penthouse at Tregunter Towers from the outside, the South China Morning Post reports. Police, who did not name the victim, said the body of a 30-year-old man with a French ID who engaged in extreme sports was found in the Mid-Levels area of the city. Hong Kong police said that no suicide note was found and that their initial investigation indicated the man had fallen from a ledge, per People .

Lucidi entered one of the towers in the Tregunter complex on Thursday evening, telling a security guard he was going to visit a friend on the 40th floor. He instead took an elevator to the 49th floor, then stairs to the building's top floor, per the Guardian. A housekeeper on the 68th floor saw him knock on the window, wanting to be let in, but she told police she was suspicious and ignored him until he moved away from that window. Lucidi had a large following on social media, where he was mourned. "Bro went out doing what he loved!" one post said, per Sky News. Recent photos Lucidi posted showed him standing on rooftops and spires in Bulgaria, Bangkok, Dubai, and Portugal. His last photo, posted a week ago, was a night view of Hong Kong high-rises from a high angle. (Read more Hong Kong stories.)